Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 303,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $74,530,000 after acquiring an additional 98,489 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.08. The stock had a trading volume of 337,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.49 and its 200-day moving average is $238.99. The company has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.