Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,639 shares. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

