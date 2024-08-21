Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $342,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after buying an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,246,000 after purchasing an additional 222,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.43. The stock had a trading volume of 218,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,777. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

