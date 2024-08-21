Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VDC stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.49. 23,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,808. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.03. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

