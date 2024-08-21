Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 3,327 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 192,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

