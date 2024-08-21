Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 710 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.44. 133,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $73.58.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.