Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,588 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,414,000 after purchasing an additional 187,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,149. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

