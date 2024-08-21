Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.17. 401,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,601. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.45. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $117.26.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.