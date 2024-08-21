Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:NULG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.15. The company had a trading volume of 140,280 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.