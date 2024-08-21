Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 599,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,768. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $76.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

