Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Fossil Group stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.16. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,278 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 598,940 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

