Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Up 0.8%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 182.20 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.36). Approximately 182,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 214,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.50 ($2.35).

Franchise Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.11. The firm has a market cap of £349.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9,100.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.63.

Franchise Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.00. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Franchise Brands

About Franchise Brands

In other Franchise Brands news, insider Peter Kear purchased 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £100,050 ($130,002.60). 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through B2B, Filta International, B2C, and Azura segments. It offers drain clearance solutions to commercial customers, including facilities management, construction, manufacturing, education, retail, insurance, water utilities, and public sectors under the Metro Rod name; emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb name; fryer management and grease, drain management, and cooking oil filtration services to restaurants, supermarkets, stadiums, healthcare, education, hotels, and amusement parks under the Filta name; and designs, installs, and services adoptable and non-adoptable pump stations under the Willow Pumps name.

