Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. Freightos had a negative net margin of 99.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Freightos updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Freightos Stock Up 1.2 %

CRGO stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Freightos has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $80.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

