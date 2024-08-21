FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 6,061,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 32,881,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 10.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $227.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 6.55.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 106.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.