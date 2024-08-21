Fundamental Global Inc. (FGFPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Fundamental Global Stock Performance
Shares of Fundamental Global stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. Fundamental Global has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $19.19.
Fundamental Global Company Profile
