Fundamental Global Inc. (FGFPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Fundamental Global Stock Performance

Shares of Fundamental Global stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. Fundamental Global has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $19.19.

Get Fundamental Global alerts:

Fundamental Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. Fundamental Global Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.