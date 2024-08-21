Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.57

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 223653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNKO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $562.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,060,704 shares of company stock valued at $18,379,784. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 654,359 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Funko by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 619,114 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in Funko by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

