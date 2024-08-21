FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Riskified Ltd. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Riskified in a report released on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Riskified’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Riskified alerts:

RSKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Riskified by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,949,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.