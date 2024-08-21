FY2024 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Raised by Stifel Canada (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.82.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AYA opened at C$15.73 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$16.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aya Gold & Silver

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total transaction of C$78,664.48. In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total transaction of C$78,664.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,113 shares of company stock valued at $399,686. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.