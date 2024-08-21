FY2024 EPS Estimates for Montage Gold Corp. Lowered by Raymond James (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Montage Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).
Montage Gold Price Performance
Shares of MAU stock opened at C$1.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$651.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.32. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 19.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Montage Gold
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
