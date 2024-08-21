FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Friday, August 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the retailer will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Walmart stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock worth $723,987,410. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

