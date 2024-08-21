FY2025 EPS Estimates for Rithm Capital Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Rithm Capital in a research note issued on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 607,413 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 378,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.