G999 Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.67 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $10.67 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 62% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00038680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000095 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

