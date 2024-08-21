Gary L. Convis Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Convis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SYPR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 2,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

