Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $680.04 million and approximately $336,101.77 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00007665 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.60298787 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $579,629.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

