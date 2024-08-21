Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) PT Raised to $4.75

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 73.99% from the company’s current price.

Genasys Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.53. Genasys has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genasys will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Culhane acquired 17,587 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $46,605.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $99,605.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genasys by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

