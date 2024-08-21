General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $168.02 and last traded at $169.18. 471,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,894,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Get General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $187.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.