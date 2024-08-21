GFG Capital LLC Buys 202 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $562.25. 1,218,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.