GFG Capital LLC Buys 376 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHD traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $83.19.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

