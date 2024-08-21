GFG Capital LLC Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 1.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,112,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 76,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,618,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,352,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,728,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in KLA by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,227 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,371,810. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $811.57. The stock had a trading volume of 684,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,390. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $807.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $737.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.