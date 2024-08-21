GFG Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after buying an additional 471,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,121,000 after buying an additional 504,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GEHC. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GEHC stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. 1,463,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,885. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

