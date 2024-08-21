Gigachad (GIGA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $202.12 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Gigachad token can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Gigachad has a total market capitalization of $202.12 million and $3.26 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,823 with 9,228,426,551 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.02202044 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,350,651.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

