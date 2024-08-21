Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) were up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 2,712,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,919,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Globalstar Trading Up 12.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

