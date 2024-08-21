Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 403 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,492,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.20. 6,633,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,217,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.43. The company has a market cap of $490.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

