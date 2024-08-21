GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Shares Up 18.5%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 125,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 64,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$58.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of C$94.38 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.