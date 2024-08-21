Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $99,939.85

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Grin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.69 million and $99,939.85 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,915.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.62 or 0.00571837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00104513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.72 or 0.00264916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032336 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00040471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00072263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

