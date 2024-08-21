Grok Self Reported Market Cap Tops $30.05 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Grok has a market cap of $30.05 million and $5.98 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grok has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grok token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,798.545914 with 6,320,722,798.545914 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00487519 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $5,903,872.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

