Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $158.18 and last traded at $158.36. Approximately 6,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 51,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.57.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $3.8657 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 33.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

