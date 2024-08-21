Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 182.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 283,410 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Haleon by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 175,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 2,523,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,421. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Haleon

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.