Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $104,273,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $80,235,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $33,048,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Melius assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,672. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.06. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

