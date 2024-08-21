Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.19. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $176.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.