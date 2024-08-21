Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $5.36 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 1.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after buying an additional 208,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

ADI traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.49. 3,992,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.