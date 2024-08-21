Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.85

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 270092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

