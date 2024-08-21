Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $765.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 29.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 179,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,904 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Haynes International in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

