HC Wainwright Weighs in on Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galectin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.63. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.