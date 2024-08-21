Head to Head Analysis: MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) vs. Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MMTec and Matterport, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get MMTec alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A Matterport 0 6 0 0 2.00

Matterport has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Matterport’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matterport is more favorable than MMTec.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MMTec has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matterport has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of MMTec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of MMTec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Matterport shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MMTec and Matterport’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMTec $869,935.00 28.35 $48.96 million N/A N/A Matterport $162.28 million 8.41 -$199.08 million ($0.60) -7.23

MMTec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matterport.

Profitability

This table compares MMTec and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMTec N/A N/A N/A Matterport -113.62% -33.59% -30.72%

About MMTec

(Get Free Report)

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. MMTec, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras. It also provides Matterport Axis, a motor-mount accessory for smartphone. The company serves its products in residential and commercial real estate, facilities management and retail, AEC, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality markets. Matterport, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MMTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.