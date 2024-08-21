Head to Head Survey: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) vs. Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,080.72% -290.07% -111.05% Penumbra 1.26% 8.39% 6.36%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Delcath Systems and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Penumbra 0 5 6 0 2.55

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 172.84%. Penumbra has a consensus price target of $193.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.80%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Penumbra.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Penumbra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $11.88 million 18.43 -$47.68 million ($2.65) -2.97 Penumbra $1.13 billion 6.57 $90.95 million $2.37 81.04

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penumbra beats Delcath Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX. It also provides access products, including guide catheters and the Penumbra distal delivery catheters under the Neuron, Neuron MAX Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, BMX81, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands; Penumbra System, an integrated mechanical thrombectomy system comprising reperfusion catheters and separators, the 3D Revascularization Device, aspiration tubing, and aspiration pump under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, Max, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands; and neuro embolization coiling systems that includes the Penumbra Coil 400, a detachable coil that provides an alternative for the treatment of aneurysms and other complex lesions, as well as Penumbra SMART COIL, a detachable coil to treat patients with a wide range of neurovascular lesions; and POD400 and PAC400 brands. In addition, the company provides peripheral embolization products, such as Ruby Coil System consisting of detachable coils for peripheral applications; Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, a low-profile microcatheter with a high-flow lumen; POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) System, a single device solution; and Packing Coil, a complementary device for use in other peripheral embolization products. Further, it offers an immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the real immersive system brand; and neurosurgical tools, such as Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device for surgical removal of fluid and tissue from the ventricles and cerebrum. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

