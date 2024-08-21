Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.10.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $3,754,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.