Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,139,921. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

