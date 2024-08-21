HI Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, HI has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $165,887.86 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048244 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $180,549.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

