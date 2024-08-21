Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $172.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $173.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

